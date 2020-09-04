Jessica Krug: A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career

Jessica A. Krug, an associate professor at George Washington University, has written extensively about Africa, Latin America, the diaspora and identity, all while claiming her own Black and Latina heritage. But in an article published on Medium.com on Thursday, Krug revealed the truth: She is White.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” she wrote

Krug acknowledged in her post that she had no right to claim these identities, saying that “doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.”

She apologized for what she calls her “continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity,” saying she was wrong, unethical, immoral, anti-Black and colonial.

“I am not a culture vulture,” she wrote. “I am a culture leech.” Anmol Goraya, a junior at George Washington studying international affairs, says she took an introductory history class with Krug in spring 2019. At the time, Krug was one of her favorite professors — Goraya said she seemed like an energetic woman of color being unapologetic about who she was, coming to class in heels, huge hoop earrings and even leopard print. Goraya told CNN…

