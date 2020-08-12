Jessica Chastain reveals Kamala Harris doll her daughter, 2, plays with: ‘Hello, madam vice president’

“Queen Veep << 3 @JoeBiden select [sic] @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & & my kid are HERE FOR IT," Chastain, 43, tweeted in addition to a video flaunting the doll of the California senator.

In the video, likewise shared to her Instagram, the “Molly’s Game” star discussed, “So a lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies, and, you know, that’s fine, but my kid? She plays with superheroes.”

“Hello, madam vice president,” Chastain stated while holding up the doll.

Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden announced Tuesday his vice presidential pick would be Harris, his previous challenger in the governmental main.

Harris acted as San Francisco’s district lawyer from 2004 to 2011 and California’s chief law officer from 2011 to2017 Since 2017, the legal representative has actually acted as the junior United States Senator of California.

FOX News’ Morgan Phillips added to this report