Jessica Alba, Ruby Rose, Viola Davis, more celebs call for action in Breonna Taylor’s death with new campaign

The campaign calls for justice and authorities responsibility. It started on social networks on Monday with celebs sharing images of themselves in black and white tee shirts that check out, “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” The effort is a collaboration in between Phenomenal, a company established by Meena Harris, and the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

THE CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DONATED TO THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

The t-shirt is being offered for $45 online and all earnings will benefit the Breonna Taylor Foundation, established by the late victim’s mom, Tamika Palmer.

Alba published a picture of herself rocking the t-shirt and a caption about the cause.

“It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove–and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME,” Alba composed in the caption.

According to Phenomenal, more than 70 celebs have actually signed up with in on the social networks campaign, consisting of La La Anthony, Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps and Nikki Reed.

LOUISVILLE TOP COPS WALK OUT OF ‘DOG AND PONY SHOW’ CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON BREONNA TAYLOR CASE

Taylor, a 26- year-old Louisville emergency situation medical tech …