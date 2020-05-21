Jesse Watters: Trump’s Michigan visit showcases ‘great American comeback’ story no one else will tell

TRUMP HITS SWING STATES IN CORONAVIRUS LIMBO

The journey was the newest cease on a tour the president kicked off earlier this month to thank companies producing private protectice gear (PPE) and necessary medical gear. Trump made comparable stops at a medical gear distributor in Pennsylvania final week. Two weeks in the past, he visited a facility in Arizona that’s manufacturing surgical masks.

The visits additionally assist Trump highlight his administration’s efforts in steering the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, and have allowed him to make visits to – and seize loads of native media consideration in – a number of the essential battleground states in November’s presidential election.

While the White House says the visits are official in nature and there’s completely “no involvement or coordination” with Trump’s reelection staff, they do have a number of the trappings of the Trump marketing campaign rallies that the president seeks to quickly resume. And that’s led critics to accuse the president of “losing taxpayer {dollars}.”

Watters stated Trump’s visits paints a stark distinction between his administration’s effort to reopen the financial system, and Democratic governors who’re championing the prolonged lockdowns.

“Right now it, it seems like all the Democrats are on the sidelines and the ones that are speaking up want to own the lockdown, they don’t want to own the comeback,” Watters stated.

“When he [Trump] goes to places like this, he is setting up great contrasts for himself [with] these lockdown governors, whether it’s [Virginia] Gov. [Ralph] Northam, Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer in Michigan … doesn’t matter. It’s a great contrast for him and he’s winning that contrast.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.