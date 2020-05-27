Jesse Watters calls out Fauci, says NIAID director ‘flip-flops more than a politician’

In an interview with CNN, Fauci mentioned that a “second wave” of coronavirus infections within the fall is not “inevitable” because of the ramped-up testing capability in lots of components of the U.S.

“We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability,” Fauci mentioned. “I want people to really appreciate that. It could happen. But it’s not inevitable.”

On “The Five,” Watters requested rhetorically whether or not Fauci is working for elected workplace.

“He has flip-flopped more than a politician,” he mentioned. “This guy is supposed to be the expert. You would think experts could say ‘I don’t know’. But they don’t, because they are experts and they think they know everything.”

“Haven’t experts been taking it on the chin recently?” Watters requested. “These are the same experts who tell us global warming is going to kill us in ten years.”

In 2006, former vice president-turned-climate activist Al Gore inaugurated a international warming ‘doomsday clock’ that was set to run out in January 2016, but the end date came and went without issue.

Watters mentioned Fauci’s remarks remind him of the “same experts” who declare mail-in voting doesn’t engender voter fraud, whereas particular circumstances have proven proof on the contrary.

“These guys don’t know anything, and it’s because China didn’t tell us the truth,” he mentioned. “So, we are attempting to scramble. But in the event you’re an skilled, you are supposed to maintain the folks calm and knowledgeable so they do not panic and purchase bathroom paper.

“But now you’ve gone back and forth so many times, we don’t believe anything you say.”