Jesse Watters accuses Atlanta DA of ‘political overcharge’ of ex-officer in Rayshard Brooks case

Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks Friday night, faces 11 charges including felony murder, which may potentially cause the death penalty. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath as a public officer.

Watters warned that the charges against Rolfe may lead to a “huge crime wave in the next decade” as officers “pull back” from making arrests for fear of an identical confrontation compared to that which killed Brooks.

“He’s playing with fire,” Watters said Howard. “We are looking at a huge crime wave in the next decade because of this. This is the Ferguson effect on steroids. Police now, especially Atlanta, they will pull back, they’ll let the streets run wild, and if there is an arrest, I bet suspects are taking their chances with officers after this.”

“People need to be respectful of law enforcement,” he continued. “The officer doesn’t have to pull out the Taser, doesn’t have to wrestle, doesn’t have to pull out a firearm. All of these … lives lost, these tickets, they can all be saved if people just start conducting themselves appropriately, and that goes for everybody, no matter who you are.”

