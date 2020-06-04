Jesse McCartney Mourns Fallen Dream Street Bandmate Chris Trousdale

Jesse McCartney is taking us on a sad walk down memory lane.

As many ’90s young ones will remember, before the singer made it big as a solo artist, he was part of the New York-based boy band Dream Street from mid-1992 until they disbanded in 2002.

Sadly one of his former bandmates, Chris Trousdale, passed on in California on Tuesday due to coronavirus complications. He was 34 years old — and might have turned 35 on June 11.

Related: Jesse McCartney Drops His Wasted Acoustic — Listen!

McCartney penned a beautiful Instagram caption in his honor on Wednesday, writing:

“It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called Dream Street.”

If the band’s name doesn’t ring a bell, their most popular track probably will:

Joining McCartney and Trousdale in the five-person group were Matt Ballinger, Frankie J. Galasso, and Gregory Raposo.

The Leavin’ singer continued, writing a testament to Chris’ talents as a performer:

“We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer.”

Read Jesse’s entire message in Trousdale’s honor HERE.

We’re sending our want to Chris’ family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time.

[Image via DJDM/FayesVision/WENN & The New York Times/YouTube.]