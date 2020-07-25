Jesse Lingard backs Mason Greenwood to stay humble at Manchester United | Football News



















Jesse Lingard talks about Mason Greenwood and his development with first string

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has actually applauded the “exceptional” kind of his fellow academy graduate Mason Greenwood and has actually advised the teen to stay humble.

Greenwood, 18, has actually scored 17 objectives in all competitors this season – his very first complete project with the senior team – and has actually been a routine starter under supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because the resumption of the season.

Lingard has actually been impressed by how well Greenwood has actually taken his opportunities because being promoted to the first string and had some guidance for the forward, stating it is essential he now “keeps his feet on the ground”.

He informed Sky Sports: “Ever because he began training with the first string, he’s done incredibly well. Even though he’s so young he’s taken the reigns and brought the objectives and the helps in.

“He’s been a truly excellent addition to the group. Obviously he’s been banging in objectives since he was a kid and the supervisor has actually seen his skill and put him in the first string and he’s been producing.

“For him now it has to do with still striving, keep practicing and remaining humble.

“I think he will do that anyway, he’s always been a humble guy and he’s got confidence as well.”