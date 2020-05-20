Jesse Freitas Sr., Bronze Star recipient and quarterback during 49ers’ inaugural season, dies at 99

NFL GREAT DEXTER MANLEY, 61, BATTLING CORONAVIRUS BUT ‘DOING MUCH BETTER,’ EX-TEAMMATE SAYS

Freitas Sr. was chosen within the seventh spherical of the 1944 draft out of Santa Clara however opted for army service. He served within the U.S. Army and earned a Bronze Star, in keeping with the San Mateo Daily Journal. He reportedly commanded an artillery unit at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

He then performed for the 49ers for 2 seasons, the Chicago Rockets in 1948 and the Buffalo Bills in 1949.

He recorded 1,884 passing yards and 21 touchdowns during his quick profession within the AAFC.

Upon retiring from skilled soccer, he coached soccer and a number of different sports activities at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif. His 1968 staff included Hall of Fame broad receiver Lynn Swann.

Freitas’ son performed two seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He recorded 1,244 passing yards and eight landing passes in 13 video games.

Jesse Freitas Sr. is survived by his two kids, eight grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.