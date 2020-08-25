Jessa Duggar Seewald says she was in a ‘spiritual depression’ due to unrealistic expectations of Christian life

After maturing in a spiritual home, Seewald confessed that she had a hard time in her teenagers and late 20s with her relationship with God.

“I felt a bit dry in my relationship with the Lord. I didn’t have drive to be in God’s word…I wasn’t praying like I should,” confessed the star, perPeople “I could see this goal of where I wanted to be in my relationship with the Lord, and I wasn’t there.”

Seewald stated that she even had “doubts about [her] salvation.”

“I felt unsettled, restless and frustrated,” she continued. “I think if Christians were more open about the hard times, I think if Christians were more raw, you might find that more people go through this.”

The truth star stated that while she didn’t feel that she was depressed at the time, she retrospectively acknowledges that she was.

“If somebody asked if I was depressed, I probably would have said no,” she stated. “But I guess you probably could call it a spiritual depression.”

In order to work her escape of her funk, Seewald stated she had actually released of any unrealistic expectations she had actually put on herself.

“We have to account for the fact that there are trials of faith… there are difficulties that we walk through,” stated the star.

