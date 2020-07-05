Jess Fishlock says coming from Wales is a blessing as it has made her work harder | Football News



















Despite winning multiple honours, Wales’ record-appearance holder Jess Fishlock has told The Women’s Football Show she feels being Welsh has made it harder for her career achievements to be recognised

OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock believes she has found it harder to get recognition as a footballer because she is Welsh.

Fishlock has won major trophies in Scotland, France, Netherlands, Australia and the united states during the course of her playing career.

The Cardiff-born midfielder is Wales’ most decorated international, amassing 113 caps to date after becoming the very first Welsh player – man or woman – to produce 100 senior appearances for her nation.

Asked what has made her so successful, Fishlock told The Women’s Football Show: “I think it’s my desire I guess, and my motivation and my determination.

“And also I really do have a willingness to be better. Not only be better but to be the most useful.

“I want to show that I could play, or have played alongside, with, and against – and not just competed with but sometimes been much better than – the very best.

“And I feel coming from Wales, you have to do a lot more to obtain the recognition other people would get that can come from a bigger country. And for my whole career I do believe that I’ve really felt that.

“People may possibly say that it is a hindrance but I do believe it has [actually] made better.”

Fishlock won the Women’s Champions League Final with Lyon in the 2018-19 season

Fishlock: I am willing to get back playing

Fishlock has been not able to kick a ball for the longest period of her career after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on club duty for Reign in a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) game against Utah Royals more than a year ago.

The 33-year-old had a loan spell with Champions League winners Lyon earlier in the season and believes differences in training methods and player rehabilitation during her time in France played a part in the serious knee injury she suffered last year.

“Being injured is maybe not nice but it’s given me a little bit of time for you to get my human body right and my mind right.

“That has actually refreshed my determination to keep going and keeping at the greatest level, however now I am willing to get playing. The hardest thing for me personally has probably been being away from home for the duration of this period.

Jess Fishlock was awarded an OBE in 2018 for services to football and the LGBT+ community

“What In my opinion was a big factor (in sustaining the injury) is that I spent eight months in Europe with Lyon and working out was different.

“How they train in France is completely different to how exactly we train within America. They are on the field a much more which is great, nevertheless they also do not focus a lot on strength maintenance.

“At enough time I did not see a problem because I was playing, and felt fit, and felt strong, however when I came ultimately back to the united states the training changed.

“We travel a lot more here and we are not on the field as much as we were in France. I think for my body, that adaptation to the training just wasn’t there.”

‘Black team-mates’ stories are harrowing’

Seattle-based Fishlock also said that listening to “harrowing” stories from her black team-mates has helped her learn and better comprehend the Black Lives Matter movement.

A many (NWSL) took a knee during the American national anthem last week-end as the growing season kicked off following the coronavirus pandemic.

Fishlock says she was proud to kneel along side her OL Reign team-mates and believes athletes in the United States make a difference change should they strong enough to use their voice.

“Being here and witnessing it, feeling it first hand, has probably been one of the most incredible times from a social aspect that I have probably [ever] been involved in,” she said.

“We have black players and players of colour in our team, as a group we actually sat down and so they have been really open in telling their stories, the experiences of the lives growing up in American and being black.

“Honestly I can not even placed into words what that did for me as a person. Listening for their stories is quite harrowing really, if you do not do that you’ll never know, learn, understand or want to make change.

“I think one of the more considerations you can do is listen, hear them and actively go and make the change.

“Being here in American and witnessing this, I’m really proud because of the athletes here do have a very strong voice and they are not afraid to use it, that has been very visible.”