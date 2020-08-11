Jesper Lindgren to MODO – TheLeafsNation

It most likely goes without stating that the Leafs are now taking a look at any and all choices for finding European clubs for their gamers, and the other day they discovered a landing area for Jesper Lindgren with MODO.

From the MODO team site:

MODO Hockey can today reveal that protector Jesper Lindgren has actually been contracted as a loan from the Toronto Maple Leafs company. “We are very happy that” Jeppe “has actually plainly revealed that he desires to return to MODO and this service with Toronto is excellent for us. As a gamer, he has clear high qualities as an offending back, however has actually likewise taken huge actions in his whole video game in current seasons “, remarks MODO Hockey’s sports supervisor Fredrik Glader.

That puts Lindgren, Korshkov, and Lehtonen overseas up until now, and it’s uncertain those will be the last, as hockey will not resume in North America till December.

Lindgren wasn’t a standout in his year with the Marlies, and maybe some additional hockey can get him on track to complete for a larger function with the AHL club in December.