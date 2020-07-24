Jerusalem protest against Netanyahu results in dozens of arrests

At least 55 individuals were apprehended in main Jerusalem on Thursday as cops utilized water cannons to distribute the big crowd.

The protest near the prime minister’s home was thousands strong– however the crowd consisted of some Netanyahu fans too.

Although the protest was at first serene, stress increased after cops purchased demonstrators to distribute at 11 p.m., pointing out the sound regulation law, according to the Jerusalem Post.

ISRAELIS BLOCK ENTRYWAY TO PARLIAMENT AMID INTENSE PROTESTS

Police stated demonstrators attempted to stage a procession through the city after the dispersal order. A scuffle took place till 4 big trucks roared into action, spraying water cannons backward and forward, spreading the crowd.

Netanyahu’s unity federal government has actually dealt with infighting and a clear message on the coronavirus because it was formed in May after 3 undetermined elections and the prime minister has actually been slowed down by charges of bribery, scams and breach of trust submitted following corruption examinations.

The nation has actually reported an overall of more than 57,000 coronavirus cases and a minimum of 442 deaths. More than 24,000 clients have actually recuperated.

Some Israelis have actually implicated Netanyahu of being more concentrated on his legal jeopardy than the infection.

Protester Tamar Shneck stated Thursday the prime minister was “taking advantage of the coronavirus for power,” according to the Post.

“You can see that he’s continuing to do so. You can see that he’s always stripped Israel of its democratic powers,” she stated.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a Thursday press conference, Netanyahu cautioned protesters clashes with cops would result in “anarchy.” He likewise dismissed speculation that he may require another election as “absurd.”

The Associated Press added to this report.