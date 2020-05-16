‘Jerusalem is our red line’ – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish governmental spokesperson today articulated uniformity with Palestinian individuals as they observed the 72 nd wedding anniversary of the Day of Nakba, reported by Anadolu Agency.

In a declaration noting the day, Ibrahim Kalin claimed Nakba, which specifies the “great catastrophe” that the Palestinian country was subjected to, represents the 72- year-long profession, illegality, injustice and also oppression.

Noting that 70% of Palestine’s populace has actually been displaced and also 6 million Palestinians are residing in various nations as evacuees, Kalin claimed regardless of UN choices and also global judgments, prohibited negotiations are continuous in East Jerusalem and also the West Bank.

Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews presently stay in about 164 negotiations and also 116 negotiation blog posts constructed in the inhabited West Bank and also East Jerusalem.

International regulation sights both the West Bank and also East Jerusalem as busy regions and also takes into consideration all Jewish settlement-building task there prohibited.

Palestinians utilize the term Nakba, definition “catastrophe”, to describe the 1948 expulsions by Zionist gangs in historic Palestine.

Jerusalem is red line

“The occupation policy, which has continued systematically for tens of years, is desired to be extended and deepened with annexation plans,” Kalin claimed.

Kalin emphasized that on the basis of 1967 boundaries and also numerous UN choices, development of a Palestine state of which the resources is Jerusalem and also which is independent, sovereign, and also has geographical honesty, is the “historical and legitimate right” of the Palestinian country.

It is not feasible to develop local and also international tranquility prior to the Palestinian country obtains their civil liberties

he claimed.

Kalin cautioned that every action trying to transform the lawful, spiritual and also historic standing of Jerusalem is “playing with fire”.

“As our [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan states, Jerusalem is our red line,” he claimed.

He additionally gotten in touch with everybody “who has the sense of law, conscience and justice,” to refute Israel’s “vandalism”.

“There is no legitimacy for any plan that ignores the existence and will of the Palestinian people and any attempt to benefit from Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories,” he claimed.

“As Turkey, we will continue to stand with the Palestinian nation in their rightful case under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Kalin claimed.