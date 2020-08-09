‘Jerusalem is Not the Capital of Israel’, Italian Court Tells RAI TV – Middle East Monitor

Flavio Insinna, host of the popular Italian TV program “L’Eredità” will need to provide this declaration next time he goes on the air: “International law does not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.”

This main order has actually been determined by the Rome Court (Tribunale di Roma) which, on August 5, ruled in favor of 2 Italian pro-Palestine companies versus Italian nationwide public broadcasting business RAI, according to The Palestine Chronicle.

L'Eredità, al test "Gerusalemme capitale d'Israele" Giudice ordina rettifica

The story returns to May 21, when a TV video game program participant was asked what is the capital ofIsrael The response “Tel Aviv” was considered incorrect. The best response, the participant was informed, is “Jerusalem.”

The occurrence triggered a public argument inItaly Italian diplomacy stays constant with global law, which does not acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On June 5, the host of the program, Insinna, attempted to moisten the debate, providing a declaration that checked out in part that “there are different views on the issue”.

However, Italian attorneys Fausto Gianelli and Dario Rossi, …