Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Dragged For ‘Gross’ Tweet At Angelina Pivarnick!

Vinny Guadagnino has actually discovered himself in hot water after having a going at Angelina Pivarnick.

Angelina appeared on an episode of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, starring none aside from her Jersey Shore: Family Reunion castmates and had some ideas to share through Twitter as it aired on Thursday.

Related: Vinny Guadagnino Spotted Out With Too Hot To Handle‘s Francesca Farago

The just recently wedMrs Larangeira tweeted out:

“Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your[sp] finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove”

It wasn’t long prior to he countered at her message with 4 extremely tense words:

“Yeah not u bitch”

Whoa.

Yea not u bitch https://t.co/2VKKVbMeow — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 4, 2020

Yikes!!

It’s uncertain if Angelina’s message was expected to come across as ironical or severe, however was bringing the word “bitch” into it required? Really?! Not according to fans! Take a take a look at a few of the most heated reactions to what Vinny shared: