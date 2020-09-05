Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Dragged For ‘Gross’ Tweet At Angelina Pivarnick!

Vinny Guadagnino has actually discovered himself in hot water after having a going at Angelina Pivarnick.

Angelina appeared on an episode of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, starring none aside from her Jersey Shore: Family Reunion castmates and had some ideas to share through Twitter as it aired on Thursday.

The just recently wedMrs Larangeira tweeted out:

“Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your[sp] finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove”

It wasn’t long prior to he countered at her message with 4 extremely tense words:

“Yeah not u bitch”

Whoa.

Yikes!!

It’s uncertain if Angelina’s message was expected to come across as ironical or severe, however was bringing the word “bitch” into it required? Really?! Not according to fans! Take a take a look at a few of the most heated reactions to what Vinny shared:

“That’s why no one will EVER marry him! Classless!”

“The way you speak to women is not very nice.”

“That was gross of him.”

“Always take the high road as a man, never disrespect a female regardless.”

“Eww The kids of Jersey Shore, with their throttles permanently stuck at 14 …

