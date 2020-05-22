Jerry Sloan: Longtime Utah Jazz coach dies aged 78 | NBA News

Jerry Sloan, the Hall of Fame coach who took the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, has died aged 78.

The Jazz, who Sloan coached for 23 season, introduced his passing on Twitter with a photograph captioned “Rest easy, coach.”

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organisation and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss,” the workforce mentioned in an announcement.

“We are so grateful for what he achieved right here in Utah and the many years of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he delivered to our franchise. … Like (John) Stockton and (Karl) Malone as gamers, Jerry Sloan epitomised the organisation.

“He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”

Sloan’s Jazz aspect included the likes of John Stockton



Sloan revealed in 2016 he had been recognized with Parkinson’s illness.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

He spent 23 years as head coach of the Jazz and 26 as a coach within the NBA. The Jazz went to the playoffs 20 instances in his 23 seasons, together with back-to-back journeys to the NBA Finals in 1996-97 and 1997-98.

An unique member of the enlargement Chicago Bulls in 1966-67, Sloan jumped to teaching after an 11-year enjoying profession.

He was identified for his hard-nosed protection as a participant but additionally averaged 18.three factors per recreation in 1970-71.

Sloan was a two-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive First Team choice.