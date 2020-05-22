Jerry Sloan, Legendary NBA Utah Jazz Coach, Dead at 78

NBA Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan — who was a member of the Utah Jazz group for greater than 30 years — has died.

Sloan died early Friday as a consequence of issues from Parkinson’s illness and Lewy physique dementia. The Jazz launched an announcement, saying, “Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.”

Sloan was the pinnacle coach of the Jazz for 23 years with 1,223 wins, 20 journeys to the playoffs and two NBA Finals appearances … through which Sloan’s groups misplaced to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Sloan’s post-game presser after Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” was lately featured on ESPN’s “The Last Dance” … the coach claimed he did not even know MJ was sick.

The group assertion continues, “Like Stockton and Malone as gamers, Jerry Sloan epitomized the group. He will probably be tremendously missed. We prolong our heartfelt condolences to his spouse, Tammy, the complete Sloan household and all who knew and beloved him.”

Sloan labored for the Jazz group for 34 years as both head coach, assistant, scout or senior basketball adviser.

Sloan was 78.