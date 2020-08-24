Jerry Seinfeld blasts Manhattan comedy club owner for saying ‘NYC is dead forever’

“The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, ‘Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!’” Seinfeld, 66, wrote tagging the post, however not acknowledging Altucher by name.

Seinfeld revealed no tolerance for the club owner.

“Oh, shut up,” Seinfelf wrote. “Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side.”

Seinfeld laid it on Altucher.

“Wipe your tears, wipe your butt and pull it together,” Seinfeld composed.

Altucher composed a post released on LinkedIn entitled, “NYC IS DEAD FOREVER: HERE’S WHY.”

“Now it’s completely dead. ‘But NYC always always bounces back.’ No. Not this time. ‘But NYC is the center of the financial universe. Opportunities will flourish here again.’ Not this time. ‘NYC has experienced worse’. No it hasn’t,” the comedy club owner composed prior to noting factors to leave the city.

He likewise consisted of a graphic revealing the portion of individuals who left Manhattan for other cities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Seinfeld knocked both declarations.

“He states he understands individuals who …