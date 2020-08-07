Jerry O’Connell shares how best-selling book ‘The Secret’ got him through a ‘difficult’ time

“I actually did read the book. I was working in a place — I did not like my boss — I was complaining a lot and one of co-stars Boris Kodjoe said, ‘Hey man, I’m going to give you something,’ and he gave me ‘The Secret,'” he informed Fox News.

‘JOHN WICK 5,’ NEW ‘DIRTY DANCING’ MOVIE WITH JENNIFER GREY IN THE WORKS

“I was like, ‘Oh gosh, really? A self-help book?’ And it really helped me through a difficult time,” the performer included.

O’Connell stars along with Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas in this job that checks out hope and appreciation– 2 things both the stars feel is required today worldwide.

“You walk away feeling really good about life and hopeful, and it just puts you in a good mood,” Holmes stated to Fox News.

Lucas included: “I really struggle as much as everybody these days where it’s very easy to be cynical and filled with fear. And so I forced myself to do the work to try not to go down that rabbit hole.”

KATIE HOLMES ON DAUGHTER SURI: ‘WE GREW UP TOGETHER’

He mentioned that the act of favorable thinking is a lot like prayer.

“I mean, look, you know, in religion, we’ve been doing it forever because in a way, it’s prayer,” Lucas discussed.