Jerry Kelly falters late but maintains one-shot lead at Senior Players

AKRON, Ohio –Jerry Kelly bogeyed 2 of the last 4 holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s tough South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

“It’s another tough day. It’s another tough golf course,” Kelly stated. “I got a little loose on the back side for the second day in a row and got out of position and made some bogeys.”

The just gamer at par or much better after 2 days in the PGA Tour Champions’ initially significant of the season, Kelly – at 2 under – had some business in red numbers entering into the last round.

Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the screening course that was the long time website of a PGA Tour occasion and later on a World Golf Championship competition.

Kelly played the back 9 in 2 under with 3 birdies and a bogey to reach 4 under. He countered a bogey on the par-4 11th with a birdie on the par-4 13th, then dropped 2 more strokes with bogeys on the par-3 15th and par-4 17th.

Full- field ratings from the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

“I could have made two or three more birdies,” Kelly stated. “I was burning some edges. You’re going to make errors out here, I understand that. I simply require to make birdies to combat those …