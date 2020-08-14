Jerry Kelly (72) leads as only player under par at difficult Senior Players

AKRON, Ohio –Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or much better after 2 days on Firestone’s difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ initially significant of the season.

“You get out of position here, you’re in deep trouble, and that’s what it’s like in a major,” Kelly stated. “That’s why I haven’t done that well in that many majors. It’s definitely harder to get back in position.”

Kelly shot an even-par -72 on Friday in difficult wind conditions to stay 2 under, 3 strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson,

“The first day I turned a 64 into a 68 and today I turned an 80 into a 70,” Kelly stated. “I didn’t strike it very well today. I didn’t hit fairways like I normally do, so I think if I get back to hitting the fairways, it’s a very playable golf course. But it seemed weird the way the holes were shaped and the way the wind was blowing.”

Kelly began the back 9 with a bogey on the par -4 10th, birdied the par -3 11th, cracked in for par on the par -3 12th and made another bogey on the par -4 13th.

“The chip-in on 12, that was awesome,” Kelly stated. “I conserved excellent bogeys. On 13 and …