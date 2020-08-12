Jerry Jones: Cowboys will play in front of fans, show ‘grace’ on national anthem issue

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated he anticipates the group to host fans at its house video games this fall and resolved his present view on national anthem demonstrations in his very first public remarks of the 2020 season on Wednesday.

Jones, 77, decreased to approximate the number of fans might be allowed to participate in video games in individual at AT&T Stadium, which has an optimum capability in excess of 100,000 under typical conditions. However, the longtime Cowboys owner revealed self-confidence in the group’s capability to preserve a safe environment for the house crowd at its state-of- the-art center.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing football, and we plan on playing in front of our fans,” Jones stated throughout a virtual interview from Cowboys training school. “I believe it is necessary. I believe it is necessary separately. I believe it is necessary for the nation.”

Jones kept in mind that the Cowboys would “adhere to all protocols” and “adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium” in order to host a crowd. Previously, the franchise revealed that it would put a hold on season ticket plans for the 2020 season and limitation capability at AT&T Stadium to abide by regional public health standards.

A number of NFL groups, consisting of the New York Jets and New York Giants, are anticipated to play with no fans in presence this fall. The NFL revealed previously this summertime that any fans who are allowed to participate in video games will be needed to use face masks.

