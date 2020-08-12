Jerry Jones blames COVID-19 for lack of extension with Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones simply utilized the coronavirus as a reason to not pay Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott could not reach a long-lasting offer due to the fact that of the international pandemic?

Yes, that is what the owner of the Dallas Cowboys basically stated when he satisfied with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Prescott provided the Cowboys 2 Pro Bowl seasons as a fourth-round select of Mississippi StateUniversity While he was paid handsomely in 2020 on the franchise tag, Jones pretty much used the coronavirus as an excuse for why they could not get an offer done.

“We think he’s outstanding, we think he’s our quarterback of the future,” statedJones “We just couldn’t get together at this particular time. I think it’s easily worth noting that a lot of people this year in the franchise mode didn’t get together. One of the biggest reasons was the backdrop of the COVID, one of the biggest reasons is the economic issue.”

“I’ve just spent weeks and weeks, as part of this rasp voice, on the phone talking with NFL and the players association, weeks and weeks walking through the economic consequences. And candidly, nobody knows what’s going to be there next year, the next year or the next year.”

“And honestly, all of us understand what we were speaking about in this case was the next year, the next year and the …