Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University post By Reuters

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) – Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading evangelical ally of President Donald Trump, has actually taken an indefinite leave of lack from his posts as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the Christian school he has actually run for more than a years, its board of trustees stated on Friday.

Falwell’s departure, revealed in a one-sentence declaration from the board, came days after he had actually published, then erased, a Instagram image of himself standing with his trousers unzipped and an arm around a girl, a beverage in his other hand.

The female’s trousers were likewise partly reversed.

The caption of the image, a screenshot of which went viral after it was published by a Houston Chronicle press reporter on Sunday, read: “more vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

In an interview on Thursday with radio station WLNI-FM in Lynchburg, where the university is based, Falwell asked forgiveness and stated the image was staged as a good-natured joke.

The female was his other half’ assistant, who is pregnant, he stated, according a WLNI clip from the …