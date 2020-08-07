Jerry Falwell Jr., a prominent evangelical supporter of Trump, on indefinite leave of absence from Liberty U.

The school issued a brief statement saying that the executive committee of Liberty’s board of trustees met Friday and requested that Falwell take leave. That committee of eight people includes Falwell, according to the school’s website.

Since taking over as president of the school in 2007, Falwell has vastly expanded the size and scope of the university co-founded by his father, the televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr., in 1971. It is now one of the largest private online universities in the country.

Liberty also claims to be one of the largest Christianity universities in the world. Its chapel stage has become a pilgrimage site for many politicians, attracting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and GOP presidential contenders in recent years.

Falwell was one of the first high-profile leaders in the evangelical world to endorse Trump in 2016. But while his father was a revered religious leader, he sees himself purely as a businessman and lawyer. His brother Jonathan Falwell, a Liberty board member who has filled the pastoral role his father once held, has been quiet about Jerry Falwell Jr.’s recent behavior.

But Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), a Southern Baptist minister and former Liberty instructor, called for Falwell’s resignation, alluding to several scandals, including the recent social media post, which has been deleted from Falwell’s account but has been recirculated by many others.