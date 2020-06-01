Jeronimo de la Fuente: Jaguares players told to take overseas deals | Rugby Union News





Jeronimo de la Fuente says Argentina’s rugby union (UAR) has inspired players to take deals overseas

Jeronimo de la Fuente says Argentina’s rugby union (UAR) has inspired Jaguares players to take deals overseas amid an unsure outlook for Super Rugby due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the governing physique, SANZAAR, has but to formally abandon the 2020 season, which was suspended after seven rounds again in March, the way forward for this yr’s competitors stays doubtful due to journey curbs and border controls.

“The UAR told us that if [a player] had an offer in the future, to take it to ease the economic issue a little,” Argentina worldwide De la Fuente told ESPN.

“They told us that if we had any risk of emigrating we take it and that the UAR was going to be predisposed to assist us to give you the option to journey.

“Not that the UAR is going to let all its players go – it will try to retain a base so that professional rugby remains in place, competing, and basically so that there’s some competition within the country where they can take Jaguares, Ceibos or Argentina XV.”

The Sunwolves is not going to play once more within the 2020 home season

Tokyo-based Sunwolves, Japan’s sole group, have already confirmed their exit from the competitors after a bid to play in Australia’s home ‘Super Rugby AU’ match fell by way of.

New Zealand can even welcome the return of rugby subsequent week with a home competitors that includes their 5 Super Rugby groups to generate much-needed income.

The Jaguares, Super Rugby’s solely Argentine group and runners-up within the competitors final yr, have fewer alternatives on the house entrance the place the game stays principally newbie.

UAR President Marcelo Rodriguez stated he was “optimistic” in regards to the Jaguares regardless of COVID-19’s challenges.

“We are sure that in one way or another Jaguares will be put in a competition that is economically and financially sustainable for the UAR,” he told ESPN.