Jeremy Renner Flew Young Women From All Over For Wild ‘Camp Renner’ Party – Putting Daughter At Risk For Coronavirus, Ex-Wife Claims

Yet another chapter in the awful custody fight in between Jeremy Renner and his ex- partner, Sonni Pacheco

In a brand-new court filing, Sonni implicated the Avenger of hosting an unmasked, non- social distanced party over the fourth of July vacation, which she declared put their daughter Ava at risk of contracting the coronavirus. The design was obviously just informed to the event by a confidential Instagram user who sent her photos and posts from the occasion.

The text of the filing, acquired by DailyMail.com, is as follows:

“In these messages, this individual informed me that Jeremy was having individuals over at his Reno home which no one was using masks. The above party sent me many Instagram posts revealing individuals at Jeremy’s Reno home consisting of numerous girls. This individual likewise sent me screenshots of girls revealing they remained in Lake Tahoe (the location where Jeremy’s Reno home lies) and using t- t-shirts that state ‘Camp Renner’ (the name Jeremy utilizes when he hosts individuals at his Reno home). They are not using masks in the images.”

The huge issue? He’s likewise expected to be co- parenting!

“Jeremy has actually likewise been flying back and forth to Reno throughout the stay- at- house orders and flies Ava backward and forward too without providing me advance notification and typically notifying me of the travel after getting here in Reno (in offense of our Judgment). I do not understand if he practices social distancing or uses a mask while he takes a trip or throughout the aircraft journeys. I am likewise really worried that Jeremy is not practicing social distancing and is putting Ava (and me by virtue of our joint custody) at risk of being needlessly exposed to COVID-19 and demand that he send to screening.”

She ended by requiring her ex be evaluated and the outcomes sent out to her legal group.

Renner’s legal representatives didn’t reject the party took place– there are method a lot of invoices for that. (You can have a look at the screenshots for yourself HERE.) Instead, they merely clarified:

“His daughter was not with him during July 4th weekend; she left on July 3rd.”

They likewise declared his travel, with Ava and otherwise, was all above board per CDC suggestions. But he can’t ensure that all those PYTs were following the very same security requirements! And we truly hope he was intending on quarantining the advised 14 days to see his daughter after all that unmasked partying.

(One of the creepiest information is that the star obviously published on social networks that he was hosting a “kid camp,” which ended up being a party of 20- somethings. Gross!)

Elsewhere in the filing, the 29- year- old implicated her ex of breaching the couple’s arrangement not to release images of their daughter, stating she appeared in numerous video and an episode of an HGTV truth program. She likewise kept he has actually continued to keep spousal and kid assistance. In an e-mail consisted of in the filing, Pacheco composed that the absence of funds indicated she was not able to repair a pipes issue, leaving herself and the 7- year- old to “s**t and p**s in a bucket.”

Renner, who declared in the past that Pacheco looked for the cash for her own individual advantage, reacted that he was “more than happy to come get Ava IMMEDIATELY so she is in a safe environment until you solve your plumbing problems.”

This years’ long legal fight has actually been so drawn- out and terrible, it’s tough to state what’s right and incorrect. But let’s be sincere … for a guy who declared coronavirus left him economically not able to pay his complete kid assistance, flying a lot of girls to party at your estate feels exceptionally pointless. Not to discuss questionable. We ‘d be stressed over infection even if there weren’t a pandemic. Just sayin’.

We simply hope little Ava is feeling safe and looked after throughout all this ugliness.