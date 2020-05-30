Jeremy Corbyn’s activist brother Piers is arrested yet AGAIN

Conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn was in the present day arrested once more at London’s Hyde Park whereas attending an indication towards the coronavirus lockdown.

The brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn was photographed this afternoon being taken away by two law enforcement officials who have been carrying face masks.

It is the second time 73-year-old Piers Corbyn has been arrested at Hyde Park in a fortnight, after police detained him at an identical protest on May 16.

Police officers arrest conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn throughout an indication towards the coronavirus lockdown this afternoon at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, London

At the primary protest, he had used a megaphone to say ‘vaccination is not needed’ and ‘5G towers shall be put in all over the place’, including: ‘5G enhances anybody who’s received sickness from Covid, so that they work collectively.’

There is no proof to hyperlink 5G and Covid-19 and scientists concern {that a} rise in measles amongst kids will be attributed partly to unfounded fears about vaccines.

At Saturday’s protest, Mr Corbyn once more spoke by means of a megaphone as he was pictured being surrounded by law enforcement officials.

Others held banners saying ‘lockdown remedy worse than virus’ and calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock ‘lockdown bedwetters’.

Protests towards the lockdown have been organised by the UK Freedom Movement the likes of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Plymouth, Southampton and Cardiff.

Police officers encompass Piers Corbyn as he speaks by means of a loudspeaker at Hyde Park in the present day

Mr Corbyn had tweeted to his 29,000 followers yesterday that the lockdown was ‘killing greater than it is saving’, including that it was inflicting the ‘Nazification of the NHS’.

The protest towards the lockdown was separate to the Extinction Rebellion local weather change demonstration additionally happening one mile away in the present day at Parliament Square.

The XR demonstration noticed a number of environmental activists arrested throughout protest demanding the Government take motion to deal with local weather change.

Referring to each incidents, a Scotland Yard spokesman mentioned: ‘Police are on scene at two places in Westminster after plenty of demonstrators gathered.

‘A small quantity arrests have been made at every web site for breach of Covid-19 rules and a few fastened penalty notices issued.

‘Officers are partaking with these current and inspiring them to go dwelling. The majority of people have dispersed.’

The police power mentioned it couldn’t give exact numbers of these arrested, and no fees have yet been made.

XR activists carrying face masks and brandishing indicators studying ‘fumes or contemporary air’ additionally gathered on the Woolwich Centre to demand motion from Greenwich Council.

Protesters have been out in power regardless of the menace posed by coronavirus and social distancing guidelines nonetheless being in place