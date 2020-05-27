Jeremy Corbyn is pictured ‘flouting social distancing rules’

Jeremy Corbyn was accused of’not social distancing’ after he had been photographed beside a stranger through an alleged birthday excursion.

The snapshot, posted to Facebook, allegedly shows the former Labour pioneer standing near to passer-by Joe Neary on Tuesday since he made a visit to some lock thought to be Rammey Marsh at Enfield.

Mr Corbyn, 71, that was believed to be with his loved ones at the moment, allegedly stopped to talk to with Mr Neary, who explained as a’lovely man who was very engaging.’

In that the caption, he explained:’This is me today at Romney marsh lock. This fella with me said that it’s his birthday today and so he had a photo with me to remember the occasion!

‘Lovely guy who had been really engaging and were his entire family. Made my day/week/month/year!’

Those in the comments of the post, however, were quick to point out Mr Corbyn appeared to not be abiding by social distancing measures.

Under Boris Johnson’s eased lockdown rules, Britons are permitted to spend time outdoors with members of their household and one other person so long as they stay two-metres apart.

Relaxed measures also allow people to exercise more than once per day, swim in lakes and the sea and take advantage of outdoor sports facilities.

‘At constantly, you need to continue to watch social distancing guidelines whenever you’re out your house, such as ensuring you’re two-metres from anybody outside your home,’ the guidance states.

Taking to Facebook, one user said:’Shocking that he is not social distancing.’

Another added:’Nice little social distancing that.’

‘When he violates the rules – “lovely man”,’ said a third.’ When Cummings violates the rules vilified, harassed in his house and arranged to resign. The hypocrisy…’

In another photograph posted by the National Hemp Service account on his birthday, Mr Corbyn is seen wearing the same ‘The Missing Peace’ t-shirt.

MailOnline has contacted Mr Corbyn for remark.