Jeremy Clarkson’s new six-bedroom Cotswolds mansion takes shape

These are the first photos of Jeremy Clarkson’s new six-bedroom Cotswold mansion, situated on a 312-acre site the presenter bought in 2012 for £4.25 million.

Mr Clarkson, 60, blew up the old farmhouse as a spectacular stunt on his Amazon show The Grand Tour – with the rebuilt mansion now needs to take shape.

He has been reconstructing the Chipping Norton property for his latest reality show, I Bought The Farm, also produced for Amazon, which is as a result of air in September.

Mr Clarkson renamed his estate ‘Diddly Squat Farm’ after purchasing the 312-acre site for £4.25 million in 2012.

It’s not only the primary house which has been completely reconstructed, but the barns and gardens are also finding a glamorous makeover, complete with vegetable patch, potting shed and plant room.

He’s also create his own farmer’s market, Diddly Squat Shop, which hit the headlines when it opened in February selling ‘non-organic’ potatoes

The spectacular explosion came after Mr Clarkson sent a letter to local residents warning them of the unusual demolition

He’s also set up his or her own farmer’s market, Diddly Squat Shop, which hit the news headlines when it opened in February attempting to sell ‘non-organic’ potatoes and other fresh produce, promising to undercut even Aldi prices.

While it has been shut through the coronavirus pandemic, it’s given the former Top Gear host an opportunity to renovate it and create an even bigger supply barn, as observed in the photos.

The plan is always to build a new 12,173-foot family property, which includes a basement cinema, attic games room, orangery, room for five cars, an unique garage for his quad bikes, a yard for horses, six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The property is just down the road from his long-time friend David Cameron who has a home in the village of Dean.

As well as a walled garden, an orangery, a yard for horses and five bathrooms, Clarkson got permission to create a ‘sensational party barn’ for all his showbiz friends.

In May 2016, he submitted plans for the estate, which were validated by the council that July, before he sent an email round to local residents explaining his intention to blow up the old house instead of call in the builders ‘like any normal person would do.’

A 44-year-old neighbour claimed it was ‘typical Clarkson’ saying at the time: ‘Apparently they sent some of the villagers, who were around half a mile from It, letters telling them something was going to happen.

‘It’s just typical Clarkson isn’t it. Any normal person would enter people to go apart conventionally, but that he blows it up. He blew up the entire house. All that’s left is just a huge pile of Costwold stone.’

Mr Clarkson has previously said he had bought a farm in Chipping Norton and planned to whiz around on quad bikes together with his children.

‘There are many sensible reasons for this,’ that he wrote. ‘Land is a better investment than any bank can offer. The Government does not get any one of my money when I die. And the price of the foodstuff that I grow can only just go up. But there is still another, much more essential reason: I will now have a quad bike.

‘I have always loved the concept. They are like motorbikes but they do not fall over when you leave them alone, they look great and so they bring a little bit of civilisation to Britain’s rather dreary green and brown bits,’ he said.

