Jeremie Frimpong named Celtic’s Young Player of the Year | Football News





Jeremie Frimpong helped Celtic win their ninth straight Scottish Premiership title

Jeremie Frimpong has been named Celtic’s Young Player of the Year after having a supporter vote.

The 19-year-old defender beat fellow nominees Mikey Johnston, Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer to the award after helping Celtic to a ninth straight Scottish Premiership title.

Frimpong and Odsonne Edouard both had fine seasons for Celtic

He agreed a four-year deal after signing from Manchester City last year and made his debut in a 5-0 League Cup win over Partick Thistle last September.

The Celtic website said: “Jeremie Frimpong quickly established himself as an ingredient of the Celtic first-team squad, and over the course of the 2019/20 campaign, that he made 19 appearances and scored two goals.

“He has additionally picked up a League Cup winner’s medal, in an eventful game at Hampden where he also received a red card.

“He is now also a Premiership winner, part of the Celtic squad that secured the club’s ninth title in a row.”