‘Jeopardy!’ is returning with a redesigned set—and a new role for Ken Jennings

“Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with higher social range in between Alex Trebek and the candidates, and a new role for all-time terrific participant Ken Jennings.

A redesigned set for the coronavirus age will enable for the candidates to be additional apart and at a higher range from Trebek, who has actually continued as host after a medical diagnosis in 2015 of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek stated last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for and anticipates to mark his two-year survival next February.

The casting of candidates was done completely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.

This image launched by “Jeopardy!” programs Ken Jennings, a 74-time champ the the set of the popular test program. Jennings will act as a speaking with manufacturer on season 37, which premieres onSept 14. JEOPARDY! through AP

Jennings, the record-setting participant who won on 74 straight programs and took in 2015’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” title, is signing up with the series as a speaking with manufacturer.

He’ll appear on-air with his own video classifications, establish tasks and function as a public ambassador for the program.

“Though I have actually played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a participant, I’m pleased to have the chance to stay involved with my …

