‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s wife reveals moment she knew something was ‘off’ before his cancer diagnosis

“We’d gone to Israel to visit the sites of the Holy Land in December 2018, taking our son and daughter, Matthew and Emily, then 27 and 24,” she started in an individual essay on Guideposts.

Jean recalled, “We’d finished dinner one night, and I looked across the table at Alex. His coloring seemed off. ‘You feeling okay?’ I asked.”

“‘I’m good,’” she remembered the “Jeopardy!” host informing her. “Alex is not one to grumble. But he confessed that he was having some stomach discomforts. I figured, fine, we remained in a various nation. Maybe it was something he consumed.”

However, when the couple went back to California, she showed, “Things were still not right.”

“His doctor ran some tests, then some more. We weren’t so worried that we canceled a trip to New York,” Jean …