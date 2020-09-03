‘Jeopardy!’ great Ken Jennings making return in new season in producer role

And fans of the renowned program need to stress not as age-old host Alex Trebek, 80, will likewise keep his front-facing tasks in spite of his harrowing battle and continuous treatments for phase 4 pancreatic cancer.

ALEX TREBEK GIVES UPDATE ON CANCER TREATMENT, REVEALS ‘JEOPARDY!’ WILL AIR OLD SHOWS AMID COVID-19 SHUTDOWN

Season 37 episodes have actually currently started taping with sophisticated COVID-19 procedures in result that consist of virtual casting for potential entrants, extra area in between in- studio entrants and a “safe distance” in between them and Trebek, Sony Pictures Television stated in a declaration.

“On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house,” Trebek stated in a statement of the new season fromSony “It provides me something to do regularly, and I was missing out on that.”

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST ALEX TREBEK DONATES $500G TO LOS ANGELES-AREA HOMELESS SHELTER

For his broadened role, Jennings, 46, will “provide his own unique video classifications, establish tasks, help with entrant outreach, and work as a basic ambassador for the program,” the studio stated, which instantly triggered reports the program was “grooming” Jennings to ultimately surpass hosting tasks …