‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to resume filming with safety measures in place

On Wednesday a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television verified to CNN that the programs will resume production.

“Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows’ upcoming seasons,” the studio spokesperson stated in a declaration offered to CNN. “The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.”

“While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! they have come to love when the season starts,” the declaration stated.