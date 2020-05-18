Jenson Button ‘shocked’ Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari



















Jenson Button says he is shocked that Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari – calling it “madness” if it was the crew’s determination.

Confirmation of Vettel’s impending Ferrari exit despatched shockwaves across the sport final week – with the German to get replaced by Carlos Sainz – and on Monday’s F1 Show Button joined Martin Brundle, Simon Lazenby and Craig Slater to debate the information, and whose determination it was.

Is Vettel strolling, or has he been pushed out by Ferrari?

“My understanding is that he was never made an offer to stay on,” mentioned Slater – which might be a lot to the shock of the 2009 world champion.

“If he was pushed, for me it’s madness,” claimed Button. “A four-time world champion.

“I feel he confirmed his pace final yr. He had a troublesome second within the season when Charles was performing rather well and I feel that harm him just a little bit mentally. But he got here again actually robust, and he is simply someone you’ll positively select to place in your automobile in case you had an F1 crew.

“There must be more to it. I don’t know if Ferrari are going down the route of not wanting two number one drivers or what but it’s a really strange choice for me and I’m still shocked that Sebastian [won’t be] in a red car.”

Vettel, 33 in July, joined Ferrari in 2015 and whereas he hasn’t added to his 4 titles in pink, his 14 wins rank him third on the Scuderia’s all-time listing.

But a variety of high-profile errors lately harm each his title challenges and his repute.

“I think they just fell out of love with each other,” mentioned Brundle. “Sebastian misplaced confidence that they actually may go and take championships sooner or later they usually misplaced a little bit of confidence in him. Too a lot contact, too many foolish incidents. But it does appear weird.

“Take away the foolish errors and he is nonetheless acquired large pace, every thing that is wanted to at the least equally struggle with [Charles] Leclerc.

“He’s one of the all-time greats in Formula 1 and we can’t dismiss him. If we never see him again in Formula 1, I’ll be very disappointed.”

‘Sainz will give Leclerc a run for his cash’

With Vettel leaving, Ferrari could have their youngest driver line-up since 1968 subsequent yr as younger star Charles Leclerc is joined by Sainz.

“Obviously they’ve now put all the chips on Charles Leclerc for the future, and I don’t think they want two bulls in the same field,” defined Brundle. “They assume Sainz will slot in there completely as a primary and a half driver. Maybe he’ll be higher than that.

“We’ve spoken about the changing of the guard, and the guard has been changed. The young guys are calling the shots, fundamentally. Max [Verstappen] at Red Bull, Charles at Ferrari and they’re filling in those spaces around them.”

Brundle continued: “I feel Carlos will deal with the stress there very nicely. He’ll match the mould.

“Would I have taken [Daniel] Ricciardo instead of Sainz? I might just have done. Something’s turned them off about Ricciardo.”

But Button would not essentially assume Sainz might be a typical ‘quantity two’ – whereas additionally having his say on F1’s ‘bizarre’ 2021 driver market in what is successfully the 2020 low season.

“If Binotto has gone for Carlos because he thinks he’s a good pair of hands but won’t really give Charles a run for his money, then I think he’s mistaken,” added the previous McLaren driver.

“I think Carlos is a winner, he’s like his father. He wants to bring home a championship. So [Binotto] has chosen the wrong person if he just wants a good atmosphere.

“We’ll need to see the way it performs out, but it surely’s only a bizarre time in the intervening time. We’ve not seen an F1 automobile in months and to make driver decisions at some extent when drivers have not been driving is actually uncommon.

“Normally it’s mid-season and you see how the guys are performing in that year. Vettel could have been four, five wins in at this point in time and then I’m sure the decision would have been very different.”