Jenny Slate quits ‘Big Mouth’ role, says Black characters ‘should be played by Black people’

The actress, who has played the character because the Netflix present first aired in 2017, defined her departure in an Instagram submit on Wednesday, saying: “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

In the open letter, Slate advised her 894,000 followers that her unique reasoning for accepting the voiceover job was “flawed” and “an example of white privilege,” however she now realized that persevering with to voice the character would imply she was “engaging in an act of erasure of Black people.”

“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

The 38-year-old star, who additionally appeared in “Parks and Recreation” and movie “Obvious Child,” went on to say that “ending my portrayal of ‘Missy’ is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions.”