Jennifer Love Hewitt Selling Pacific Palisades Home, See The Pics

Jennifer Love Hewitt is selling her Pacific Palisades home, as well as the palatial pad can be your own … if you prepare as well as happy to spend a lot.

The “9-1-1” celebrity simply placed the home on the marketplace for a great $4,199,000 … as well as the pics of the building are impressive.

JLH’s previous estate is hidden in the stunning community of El Medio Bluffs in expensive schmancy Pacific Palisades … as well as it’s 3,160 square feet of pure high-end, making it the best room to sanctuary in position.

The contemporary-style pad has 4 bed rooms in an open layout, as well as it’s difficult to miss out on with the wood-paneled house siding as well as butterfly-style roof covering. The yard is really zen, with a falls, swimming pool, fire pit as well as outside fire place bordered by bamboo.

The master collection has an extensive storage room as well as clothing space, as well as the collection brings about a personal patio area. The large primary flooring is bordered by glass doors, providing quite sights of the bordering bluffs as well as awesome sea breeze.

There’s additionally high ceilings with steel as well as glass accents, plus an ultra-modern cook’s cooking area with a huge a glass of wine refrigerator.

Jennifer simply got a larger building in Pacific Palisades for $6 million, so it makes good sense she would certainly provide her old pad, which she redeemed in 2013 for $3.25 mil.