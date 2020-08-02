Jennifer Lopez shares makeup-free selfie, stuns fans: ‘Just beautiful’

For the photo, Lopez donned a white bathrobe and swept her light brown hair to one side of her face.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA’S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW EARNS MULTIPLE EMMY NOMINATIONS

“Good morning everyone!!!” checked out the caption. “#MorningFace.”

It’s safe to state that the “Hustlers” star left her fans in wonder, as the post got well over 2 million likes and the remark area had plenty of appreciation for the easygoing appearance.

“Good morning Jennifer,” stated a fan. “Your morning face is just beautiful.”

“Soooooo gorgeous,” gushed another.

JENNIFER LOPEZ POSTS ALEX RODRIGUEZ CHILDHOOD PHOTOS FOR HIS 45TH BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE: ‘ENJOYING LIFE TOGETHER’

“I wish my morning face looked like this,” joked a fan.

A 4th included: “Good Morning My Gorgeous Queen.”

The songstress‘ post comes hot on the heels of her Super Bowl halftime efficiency with Shakira scoring a number of Emmy nominations

While it’s presently uncertain whether the entertainers themselves made elections, entertainers such as Lady Gaga and Beyonce have actually scored noms for their halftime programs.

Among the classifications the efficiency was chosen for was impressive range unique (live).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JLo and Shakira are contending versus the 77 th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC), Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In …