Jennifer Lopez says proud of 12-year-old daughters upcoming children’s book – Armenian News

Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-previous daughter Emme Muñiz has written a children’s book about prayer and her A-record mother could not be prouder. 

The 50-year-previous star gushed on Instagram about her ‘lil coconut’ authoring the upcoming book, Lord Help Me, and shared the illustrated cowl in a brand new submit on Wednesday, the Daily Mail studies.

It is alleged to mark the second dream-come-true second for the pre-teen this yr as she additionally made a shock look throughout her mother’s Super Bowl Half-Time present efficiency in February.  

Jennifer posted two new photographs of Emme on Instagram, one getting a smooch from a camel and one other holding a mock up of her new book to rejoice the massive information. 

“This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith,” she continued.

JLo additionally shared a snap of the book cowl, which featured a unique illustration than the one which Emme held within the snap.  

'In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,' said Muñiz in the release. 'I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.'Wow! In February, Emme made a surprise cameo to perform on stage with her mom during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime showFamily time: Emme and her twin brother Max are the progenies of Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony; the singers wed in 2004 but later ended their relationship, officially divorcing in 2014



