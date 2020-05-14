Jennifer Lopez says proud of 12-year-old daughters upcoming children’s book – Armenian News

Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-previous daughter Emme Muñiz has written a children’s book about prayer and her A-record mother could not be prouder.

The 50-year-previous star gushed on Instagram about her ‘lil coconut’ authoring the upcoming book, Lord Help Me, and shared the illustrated cowl in a brand new submit on Wednesday, the Daily Mail studies.

It is alleged to mark the second dream-come-true second for the pre-teen this yr as she additionally made a shock look throughout her mother’s Super Bowl Half-Time present efficiency in February.

Jennifer posted two new photographs of Emme on Instagram, one getting a smooch from a camel and one other holding a mock up of her new book to rejoice the massive information.

“This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith,” she continued.

JLo additionally shared a snap of the book cowl, which featured a unique illustration than the one which Emme held within the snap.