Jennifer Lopez Says 12-Year-Old Son Encouraged Her To Support Protests For George Floyd

Jennifer Lopez is having conversations with her children about racism in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death.

The Hustlers star opened up about her family's discussion after she and husband Alex Rodriguez joined thousands of protestors who demonstrated for the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the girl latest Instagram post, M.Lo explained just how her 12-year-old twins — Emme in addition to Max — contributed to the main cause by making their own signs for that protest, uncovering that the girl son requested directly the way they could assist:

“Max explained a few days ago: ‘you know mommy, since you possess a following such as some of the YouTuber players and they request us to back up things and that we do, you must do that regarding George Floyd.’ I actually said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they were doing!!”

Aww! We can’t aid but giggle at the preteen comparing their mom to many random players, LOLz.

But to be honest00, Lopez, who else shares they with former mate Marc Anthony, must be carrying out something correct with her good parenting since the level of consciousness described this is definitely worthy of noting. Not to mention, these people crafted a few dope indications, too:

She carried on from there, including her family members will always take remain until genuine change will be implemented:

“We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”

A-Rod likewise shared a good IG article in unification with BLM, featuring his very own footage through the protest. The former MLB star published:

“All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him.”

Rodriguez carried on:

“Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. America: It’s time to listen.”

As noticed (below):

Good stuff here, y’all! That protest, specifically, drew the biggest crowd within LA currently.

We would be remiss not to mention Jenny’s prior controversy, exactly where she tweeted-then-deleted “All Lives Matter” so that you can support LGBT community following an attacks about Orlando club, Pulse, within 2016. While the superstar has plainly come a long way ever since then, our region sadly have not, and it will consider everyone’s help to end ethnicity injustice in addition to police violence going forward.

