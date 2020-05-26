Jennifer Lopez Reveals ID of Creepy Guy in Background of Her Gym Selfie

Jennifer Lopez lastly dished on a thriller folks have been attempting to ID for weeks now — revealing the creepy floating face that popped up in one of her newest gymnasium selfies.

She made the revelation on a current look on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, ultimately getting previous the pleasantries and asking what America needed to actually know … WHO THE HELL WAS THAT GUY WITH A HAND OVER HIS MOUTH?!?

The reply’s not as salacious as some may’ve anticipated — J Lo says it was only a dude her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was speaking to on Zoom on the opposite aspect of their gymnasium window.

We’ll let Jen clarify for herself right here, however principally … with the best way they’ve their gymnasium arrange, and the place they’ve one of their laptops perched for Zoom chats, the 2 simply occurred to overlap and captured this man A-Rod was chatting up in a really scary pose.

She would not know for certain who precisely it was, or why he had his hand over his face — may’ve been a sneeze or a cough — however the excellent news is that it wasn’t some rando creepin’ on Jennifer from behind. That’s low-key what some people thought it was at first.