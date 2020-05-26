Jennifer Lopez reflects on postponing her wedding to Alex Rodriguez: ‘I’m a littler heartbroken’

The 51-year-old singer opened up about how the couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic via video chat on the “Today Show” on Tuesday.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she mentioned.

Lopez did not expose an excessive amount of about what the A-list duo had deliberate however did reveal that the whole lot is paused proper now.

“There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” she defined. “It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after [filming] “World of Dance” … I deliberate to take time without work, which is what we’re doing type of proper now. But on the similar time, you understand, we had a lot of plans for this summer time and this yr however, the whole lot’s kinda on maintain proper now.”

JLo and ARod acquired engaged in March 2019 with the previous Yankee participant proposing on trip with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

Previously, the 44-year-old baseball star joked on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that they need to have a drive-through wedding to save on prices.

“Everything has been put on pause — and see the place the world takes us. These are clearly unprecedented occasions, and for us, we simply need to make sure that ‘safety first,’ and that each one the little ones are taken care of,” he mentioned on the time.

Currently, JLo and ARod are isolating at their Florida house with their children: Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 12, and Rodriguez’s daughters: Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.