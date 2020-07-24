Jennifer Lopez receives sweet tribute from Alex Rodriguez for her 51st birthday: ‘I love you so much!’

“Happy Birthday, Macha!!!” he composed.

“Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration..I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!” the 44- year-old gushed.

Rodriguez likewise shared a video montage consisting of video of Lopez discussing her goals, clips of her carrying out, in addition to pictures and videos of the set together.

Lopez just recently opened to People magazine about how strategies to invest her birthday this year in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year I celebrated my birthday for almost three months straight, while on my It’s My Birthday tour,” she informed the outlet. “We had a birthday cake every night. So if we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine. We’ll keep it very low-key this year.”

JLo and ARod got taken part in March 2019 with the previous Yankee gamer proposing on trip with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

In May, the mama of 2 confessed that she was “a little heartbroken” the couple needed to delay their weddings due to the unique infection pandemic.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she informed the “Today Show” at the time.