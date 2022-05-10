Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the cutest couple since day one. Since their initial involvement in the early 2000s or their second innings recently, the pair has always been adorable. The pair has been the media’s favorite couple. They have learned from their past mistakes and have looked to share an unbreakable bond this time. Lopez and Ben also conducted their engagement a few days ago.

Jennifer revealed the incident when Ben proposed to her suddenly. Jennifer seemed very happy as she flaunted her prized ring on social media. Both the stars are well known for their love for their family. Thus, it was no surprise when Lopez and Affleck posted a tribute video for their mothers on the occasion of Mothers Day. The video was a throwback from the 2000s when Ben and Jennifer attended a game together. The video shows both the stars wishing their mothers luck and expressing their love towards her.

It is a well-known fact that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are very fond of their mothers. Over the years, the duo has provided enough instances that prove their selfless love for their mothers. Guadalupe Lopez is the mother of Jennifer. Jlo has always credited her for all her success. Jennifer stated that without her guidance, she could not have achieved success. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Happy With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has never hesitated from honoring her mother. Guadalupe Lopez was very much happy after she learned about the newfound romance of her daughter with Ben Affleck.

Speaking of honoring one’s mother, Ben Affleck also shares a very deep bond with his mother.

Just like Jennifer Lopez, Ben dedicated his Oscar award to his mom. The bond between Affleck and his mother is so intimate that his mom went out on a date with Jennifer as well.