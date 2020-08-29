Jennifer Lopez Is ‘So Disappointed’ After Pulling Bid to Buy the NY Mets

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are revealing their dissatisfaction after losing on purchasing the New York Mets.

The singer/actress and previous Yankee star, who led a group of investors to buy the Major League Baseball franchise, revealed Friday night (Aug 28) that they were withdrawing their bid to buy the Mets.

“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!!” Lopez composed on Instagram.

The J-Lo-Rodriguez group bid was for $1.7 billion, with the couple putting in $300 countless their own cash, ESPN reported in July.

With Lopez and Rodriguez out of the bidding war, it’s anticipated that billionaire hedge fund supervisor Steve Cohen will settle an offer to purchase the Mets in the coming days, according to CNBC.

Cohen had actually apparently been close to settling an offer to acquire the group for about $2.6 billion in 2019.

