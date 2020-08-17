Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Star Island Move Has Rich Folks Stoked

Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will not have an issue obtaining a cup of sugar from their brand-new Star Island next-door neighbors, due to the fact that folks there are inviting them with open arms … and pleased checking account.

We broke the story … the power couple just scooped up a $40 million waterside estate on Miami’s super-exclusive island ‘hood, and our sources there state the residents may be more thrilled about it than J Lo and A-Rod

We’re informed present Star Island citizens think J-Rod’s arrival will restore the lure, radiance and celebrity status the location’s been doing not have recently … and, for that reason, send out residential or commercial property worths skyrocketing to brand-new heights.

It’s intriguing due to the fact that some significant A-listers still call Star Island house– Diddy and Gloria Estefan enter your mind– however others have actually offered and moved away recently … like Shaq and Rosie O’Donnell.

So, our sources state J Lo and A-Rod more than fill that void while bringing much more glamour than ever … together with a good wholesome atmosphere with their combined household.