Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Mets bid adds NFL star power

“We couldn’t be more excited to have such high-quality individuals as part of our group,” Lopez and Rodriguez told ESPN.

Cohen, the hedge-fund billionaire and Mets minority owner, is believed to be the favorite because of his deep pockets. But Lopez and Rodriguez are in the mix as well, and now they are adding to their ownership group that already includes Florida Panthers owner and billionaire Vinny Viola and Vitamin Water co-founder Mike Repole. Cohen’s bid is said to be around $2 billion, along with an additional $2 billion for SNY, though it is unclear if the Wilpons are planning to sell the network. He agreed to purchase the Mets from the Wilpons in December for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart after he pushed for immediate control, which the Wilpons initially opposed. The terms of the new sale entail immediate control for the buyer.

“Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it’s pretty cool,” Urlacher told ESPN. “It’s especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You’ve got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It’s great to be in a group with them.”

Added Kelce, “This is a crazy opportunity. I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I’m very thankful for the success that I’ve had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn’t think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this.

“Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off. And they’re good human beings. I thank them for letting me be a part of this.”

The first round of bids were placed on Thursday. It’s uncertain when the next round will be held.