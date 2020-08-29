Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are ‘So Disappointed’ After Losing Their Bid To Purchase The New York Mets!

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s imagine ending up being expert sports owners are over.

The Hollywood power couple had actually been associated with trying to purchase the New York Mets throughout this year, however on Friday night the Jenny From The Block vocalist required to Instagram and exposed their monetary ownership group is done attempting to get the baseball group after a hard-fought bidding war.

Speaking on behalf of herself and the previous Yankee shortstop, the 51-year-old performer informed her fans:

“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever”

JLo and ARod had actually created an ownership group that included sports business owner Mike Repole and NFL stars Travis Kelce and DeMarcoMurray However, they were not able to take on a shocking deal made by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen who has actually supposedly gone into “exclusive negotiations” to purchase the group for someplace north of $2.6 billion from existing owners, the Wilpon household, within the next couple of days.

What a.